Who's Next: 18 rising stars who'll be lighting up the screen in 2023

To pull together The A.V. Club’s initial Who’s Next list of stars to watch in the year ahead, we canvassed experts across the industry and closely surveyed the landscape of coming films and shows. The result is an already impressive roster of promising young talent, featuring 18 actors who figure to be talked about throughout 2023—and well beyond.
Several of the performers on our list will actually be working with each other this year (the Barbie movie cast is stacked). Some of them have been in the game for a while, but are taking on their first major starring roles. And still others are making their acting debuts this year. These young actors have varying degrees of experience, but they’re all set to make a big impact on the industry in 2023.