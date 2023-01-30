Who's Next: 18 rising stars who'll be lighting up the screen in 2023

Bella Ramsey

Age: 19

Birthplace: Nottinghamshire, England

British actress Bella Ramsey had the kind of breakout role at a young age most actors dream about their entire careers. She won over Game Of Thrones viewers with her steely portrayal of Lady Lyanna Mormont, the 10-year-old head of her noble house. Fierce, loyal, and wise beyond her years, she quickly became a fan favorite for her no-nonsense attitude and for showing the lords of the North who was boss. Ramsey’s performance left no doubt that she, like Lady Mormont, was a force to be reckoned with.

Last year she returned to period pieces, playing Lady Jane Grey in the Starz series Becoming Elizabeth and taking on the plucky lead role in Lena Dunham’s adaptation of the medieval coming-of-age comedy Catherine Called Birdy. She’s done plenty of voice work too, lending her vocal stylings to the lead role in the charming Netflix animated series Hilda. Later this year she can be heard as Molly in the animated sequel Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget.

Ramsey’s current gig is her most challenging yet—portraying Ellie on HBO’s newly minted hit series The Last Of Us, based on the popular video game. Set mainly in a post-apocalyptic world where a parasitic fungus causes humans to turn into zombie hosts, The Last Of Us follows Ellie on a cross-country journey alongside Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened smuggler. Both the show and Ramsey have earned praise from fans of the game as well as newcomers to the property. We expect to hear her name a lot this year, perhaps even through Emmy season. [Cindy White]