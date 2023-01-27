Yes chef! The Bear star Ayo Edebiri is the latest actor to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as reported by Variety. She’ll be appearing in Thunderbolts, a team-up movie featuring an assortment of morally flexible anti-heroes that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige describes as “a ragtag bunch.” Her role is currently being kept under wraps.

Back at 2022's D23 Expo, Marvel Studios unveiled a first look at Thunderbolts revealing the returns of Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Black Widow, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. While the number of characters in this line-up reflects the original six Avengers and Nick Fury, some fans immediately began wondering if the final product would also include some new faces, given the long-running history of the group in the comics. Louis-Dreyfus’ character was first shown to be recruiting a team in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and was recently revealed to be the head of the CIA in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024. The project is being directed by Paper Towns’ Jake Schreier, who previously worked with Russell on the AMC series Lodge 49. Marvel vet Eric Pearson is penning the script after writing for Black Widow, Thor: Ragnarok, and the ABC show Agent Carter.

Edebiri’s stock has steadily been rising over the past couple of years, thanks to her work both on- and off-camera on shows including What We Do In The Shadows, Big Mouth, and Dickinson. Last year, she starred in the hit Hulu series The Bear, which has been renewed for a second season. Her film Theater Camp just debuted at Sundance, and she is also co-starring in the upcoming Prime Video comedy Bottoms, from Shiva Baby breakouts Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott.