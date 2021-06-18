Why Pixar's Luca didn't enchant our critics

Image : Disney/Pixar

For the second time in six months, Pixar has released a new movie directly to Disney+. But unlike the existentially minded Soul, the new Luca is a deliberately breezy affair: a 95-minute fairy tale about two teenage sea creatures who take human form and caper across a picturesque Italian town sometime in the late ’50s or early ’60s. On this special bonus episode of Film Club, critics A.A. Dowd and Katie Rife discuss why this especially lithe addition to the studio’s canon didn’t quite melt their hearts and stir their imaginations. Want a bigger bite of Pixar discourse? Check out this week’s full episode, which gets into the diminishing returns of America’s most beloved animation house.

