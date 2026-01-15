Wikipedia intends to make some money from AI scraping its website
Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon are the latest companies to participate in Wikimedia Enterprise.Image via Wikipedia
If you can’t beat ’em, you can at least get ’em to pay you for your work. Wikipedia announced today—on what is its 25th birthday—that it has begun partnerships with Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon in what Reuters calls “a major step up in the non-profit’s ability to monetize tech firms’ reliance on its content.” The idea is that the AI searches are already constantly scrubbing Wikipedia for its data, and now Wikipedia can get some remuneration for it.