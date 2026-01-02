Will Smith sued for sexual harassment, wrongful termination by tour violinist
The violinist accuses Will Smith of "predatory behavior," "grooming," and wrongful termination in the lawsuit.(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
A touring violinist who worked for Will Smith on last year’s “Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour” has sued the Oscar winner for sexual harassment and wrongful termination. Per Variety, which reviewed the suit filed Tuesday, Brian King Joseph accuses Smith of “predatory behavior” and “deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation.” A former America’s Got Talent contestant, Joseph claims he was fired in retaliation after he reported a “hotel intrusion” he feared would lead to unwelcome sexual encounters. Smith denied the allegations through his attorney, Allen B. Grodsky. “Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless,” Grodsky said. “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”