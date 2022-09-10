You may or may not recall, from the 1988 fantasy film Willow, that it’s titular Nelwyn doesn’t actually do a lot of magic. (On account of having not figured out it was in him the whole time!) That does not appear to be an issue in the new trailer for his upcoming Disney+ show, because watch out, world: Willow’s got a magical flamethrower now.

Willow | Official Trailer | Disney+

Disney unleashed the new Willow trailer at D23 today, with Warwick Davis out on stage to promote the series. He wasn’t the only big name in attendance, either: Lucasfilm also took the opportunity to announce that Christian Slater has joined the show . Slater doesn’t appear in the trailer (unless they’ve got him in some very heavy troll costuming), but he was on the panel, praising Warwick as “a legend.”

As to the trailer, it gives us some deeper looks at a basic premise we already pretty much knew: Joanne Whalley’s Sorsha is now a non-evil Queen ruling her mother’s former kingdom, who reaches out to her old pal Willow to rescue her son after he gets kidnapped by some sort of magical shenanigans. We get a lot of looks at the team of young people who’ll be surrounding Davis on the quest, though, including Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, and Amer Chada-Patel.

And while we might argue that Willow going full “Rick Dalton at the end of Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” on some orcs or whatever might be a little off-tone, overall, the feel of the series hits just about right—especially in so far as Davis is clearly reveling at having this young cast to be cranky and enigmatic at.

Advertisement

Willow arrives on Disney+ on November 30.