The Winklevoss Twins, Cameron and Tyler, are not associated with much of anything good. Best known for having once sued Mark “MetaMark” Zuckerberg over the creation of Facebook and for being enshrined in cinema history with a portrayal by Armie Hammer in The Social Network, the Winklevosseses have more recently kept their Scrooge McDuck-style treasuries filled by running a cryptocurrency investment firm.



And yet, despite all of these accomplishments, the twins still have more to share with the world. They want everyone to understand that the heart of an artist beats within both of their eerily identical, rowing-toned chests, too. They want us all to experience their cover band, Mars Junction.



Winklevoss Twins horrible Journey Cover

A flurry of tweets descended upon the internet like locusts last Thursday, each one showing clips of the Bitcoin Boys plying their trade for a crowd of hapless fans.

In one, we see we see the group—self-described as a “hard-hitting rock band”—working through a cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing,” Tyler Winklevoss belting out sub-karaoke level vocals while his bro Cameron plays lead guitar with a dutiful backing band. In another, the pair express their fury at, we guess, our blind acceptance of government-issued currency by playing Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name.” They also do a version of Red Hot Chili Pepper’s “Can’t Stop” and The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside.”



Tyler wears a wallet chain throughout.

If these kind of performances weren’t enough on their own, we should note that attending one of the shows not only provides loyal Martian Junctioneers with an opportunity to pledge loyalty to House Winklevoss by wearing branded clothing, but also a free NFT with their ticket purchase.

This is already a great start for the band, but in order to really provide the breadth of cover songs that audiences deserve, we believe the Winklevoss twins ought to look into expanding their sound with the kind of DJ capable of taking their hard-hitting rock stylings to the next level: Like, say, Goldman Sachs CEO David “DJ D-Solo” Solomon.



