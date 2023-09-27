As the WGA celebrates its overwhelming victory and writers pick their pencils up again , The Daily Show and its late-night compatriots prepare to return to work. Comedy Central announced its flagship news and talk show would grace cable again on October 16, with “all-star guest hosts for the rest of 2023.” After that, it’s anyone’s guess.

Two weeks ago, Comedy Central’s favorite for the gig, Hasan Minhaj, found himself at the center of a maelstrom about the importance of truth in comedy. Minhaj pleaded guilty in the court of public opinion to charges of fabricating elements of his standup in ways that didn’t sit right with people, particularly a bit about his daughter ingesting anthrax. The controversy has derailed Minhaj’s chances because The Daily Show’s audience needs someone they can trust, like Craig Kilborn. Per Variety, Comedy Central is “going back to square one” and widening its search beyond Minhaj , apparently forgetting Roy Wood, Jr. still works there.



Wood has long been a favorite for the job. After host Trevor Noah announced his departure from the show, many saw Wood as an obvious successor. He’s funny, original, and, gosh darn it, people trust him. Moreover, he “absolutely” wants the gig. But then the search extended for the next six months as guest hosts and a strike took over The Daily Show.



“A bunch of my comic friends, when we found out that Trevor was leaving, said, ‘And they’re going to give it to Roy, right?’” Wood told Vulture in April. “They’re dating around. The perception is always that the talent is auditioning for the show, but I feel like the show is also auditioning for the talent. I am focusing on the shit that I can trust and control. Because we’re in a weird, flux place, it’s giving me a little bit of time to delve into the other things that excite me.”

Regardless of whether they have someone who could take over —longtime correspondent Jordan Klepper also seems like a good candidate—Comedy Central needs to decide fast. “Indecision 2024” is right around the corner, and apparently, the network wants to have someone behind the desk at the start of the year. But considering the show will continue parading guest hosts, including presumably Wood and Klepper, for the rest of the year, we don’t expect an answer any time soon.