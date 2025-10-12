Trevor saves Hollywood and Marvel in the meta Wonder Man trailer The unabashedly meta trailer for Marvel's latest series, Wonder Man, features zero superheroics.

Anyone tired of the lack of Trevor Slattery and abundance of superheroes in the modern Marvel landscape will find a lot to like in the trailer for Wonder Man. The latest Disney+ series joining the MCU is decidedly light on superheroics and instead focuses on Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) seeking out former terrorist/Mandarin, Trevor (Ben Kingsley), for help with his Wonder Man audition. In this reality, Wonder Man is a tacky, old superhero movie that has never been mentioned before and is getting the reboot treatment courtesy of the suddenly in-demand Zlatko Buric, who appeared as Boravian President Vasil Ghurkos in Superman. “We’re going to make the last movie on Earth,” Buric’s character says. “No one will have the balls to make another.” A bold take for a TV show, but we like the confidence.