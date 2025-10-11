The superhero fatigue call is coming from inside the house in Marvel's Wonder Man teaser

Is it possible to be in on “the joke” when “the joke” is a widespread reaction to you and your business, and basically could not exist without the entire planet getting a little sick of your shit over 15 years of total cultural domination? This is the question raised by the teaser trailer Marvel put out today for its upcoming Wonder Man TV show, which goes very light on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as would-be superhero acting star Simon Williams, and very heavy on Zlatko Burić—fresh off co-starring in a big, successful blockbuster for the Distinguished Competition—monologuing about how goddamn sick people are of superhero movies lately.

It is, if nothing else, kind of audacious, as the teaser for the limited series centers on a video interview with fictional director Van Kovak, a respected and reclusive auteur who has, for some reason, signed on for an inevitable franchise revival of an old superhero movie called Wonder Man. Actually directed by Shang-Chi‘s Destin Daniel Cretton, the trailer includes a lot of phrases that we assume make Kevin Feige cling tightly to his fun little ballcaps, including, “Why one more superhero film?” “Why go see them in the cinema?” and “Everyone is tired of superheroes.” Featuring a quick glimpse at Ben Kingsley’s washed-up-actor-turned-supervillain-hostage Trevor Slattery—as well as a really odd (Vision-free) vision board in Kovac’s office—the trailer gives the impression that we’re going to get something that’s as much The Franchise as a more traditional hero story.

And, again, it’s not entirely clear whether you can do those kinds of calls for satirical poking from inside the house (of ideas), but it will, at the very least, be kind of interesting to see them try. Wonder Man is expected to land on Disney+ some time in early 2026.