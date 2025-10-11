The superhero fatigue call is coming from inside the house in Marvel's Wonder Man teaser
Can you make fun of superhero exhaustion when you're personally responsible for most of it? Marvel's new miniseries aims to find out.Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Wonder Man, Screenshot: YouTube
Is it possible to be in on “the joke” when “the joke” is a widespread reaction to you and your business, and basically could not exist without the entire planet getting a little sick of your shit over 15 years of total cultural domination? This is the question raised by the teaser trailer Marvel put out today for its upcoming Wonder Man TV show, which goes very light on Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as would-be superhero acting star Simon Williams, and very heavy on Zlatko Burić—fresh off co-starring in a big, successful blockbuster for the Distinguished Competition—monologuing about how goddamn sick people are of superhero movies lately.