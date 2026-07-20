Muppets, Ted Lasso crash FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show
Miss Piggy and Kermit take the field with Coldplay and a bunch of vuvuzelas.Screenshot: FOX Sports/YouTube
Well, our long international dream is over. Yesterday marked the end of the 2026 World Cup, a soccer tournament that began over a month ago and saw Spain ultimately leave victorious. But there were many victories to share across the weeks of the tournament, from the Scots new (or, at least, renewed) affinity for the city of Boston to everyone watching at home yesterday who got a glimpse of the Muppets sprinkled into their Halftime Show. Of course, there were many other, expected guests at the set, but we see the Muppets a lot less frequently than we see Justin Bieber—or even Ted Lasso—these days.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.