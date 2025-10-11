Despite the drama, Disney+ renews X-Men '97 for a third season
After parting ways in loud and dramatic fashion with series creator Beau DeMayo, Marvel is still pushing forward with the animated revival project.Image: Disney+
Things have not been entirely smooth for Disney+’s animated revival project X-Men ’97 over the last few years. Sure, the reviews of the show’s first season were great, praising how the series managed to revive the tone and feel of the original Fox Saturday morning X-Men cartoon with updated sensibilities (and a mean streak for actual drama). But the behind-the-scenes story has been a huge mess, after Disney parted ways with creator Beau DeMayo right before the show began airing, beginning a Cold War that eventual broke into actual fighting as DeMayo accused Disney of targeting and gaslighting him for being gay, and Disney accused him of being the subject of complaints of “egregious” workplace behavior.