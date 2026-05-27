The X-Men have got to get back to the 90s in X-Men '97 season 2 trailer
The animated series returns in July.
It’s been a while, but X-Men ’97 has finally set its return to Disney+ for its second season. The first season premiered back in March 2024, and since then, Disney and series creator Beau DeMayo fell out in fairly spectacular fashion all while the company went ahead and renewed the series for a third season. But the second season is finally on the horizon, and both its heroes and villains want to get things back to the 1990s.
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