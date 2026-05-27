The X-Men have got to get back to the 90s in X-Men '97 season 2 trailer

It’s been a while, but X-Men ’97 has finally set its return to Disney+ for its second season. The first season premiered back in March 2024, and since then, Disney and series creator Beau DeMayo fell out in fairly spectacular fashion all while the company went ahead and renewed the series for a third season. But the second season is finally on the horizon, and both its heroes and villains want to get things back to the 1990s.

X-Men ’97‘s second season “continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home,” reads a synopsis from Disney. “Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.”

Despite Disney breaking with DeMayo fairly quickly after the series premiered, he’s still credited here as an executive producer and writer. (This was more or less confirmed by the time that footage from this upcoming season was screened at New York Comic-Con last October.) In any case, we were very enthusiastic about the first season back in 2024, with staff writer William Hughes calling the series the “best adaptation that Marvel’s mutant heroes have ever received, period.”

Season two of X-Men ’97 will receive nine episodes and premiere on July 1.