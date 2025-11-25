The Xbox Crocs make their mark in canon of outrageous gamer fashion They're still not the worst thing Xbox is involved with.

Sorry to all the fashionistas dripped out in Rick Owens or Balenciaga, but there’s a new way to stand out amongst the crowd and aura farm with style. Xbox has announced a collaboration with the footwear company Crocs to create their own “gaming-inspired classic clogs.”

It’s no secret that Xbox has been struggling to find ways to increase profits recently, but a pivot to a shoe collaboration with Crocs was almost definitely on nobody’s bingo cards. Xbox shared the news on Monday on their official website, including a full photoshoot of the monstrosity from every angle. The Xbox clogs are all black with green accents, with the front toe vamp area—which is normally littered with holes to attach the infamous Croc charms known as “Jibbitz”—instead decorated with buttons and joysticks in order to resemble an Xbox controller on the wearer’s feet.