The Xbox Crocs make their mark in canon of outrageous gamer fashion

They're still not the worst thing Xbox is involved with.

By Farouk Kannout  |  November 25, 2025 | 2:46pm
Images: Microsoft
Sorry to all the fashionistas dripped out in Rick Owens or Balenciaga, but there’s a new way to stand out amongst the crowd and aura farm with style. Xbox has announced a collaboration with the footwear company Crocs to create their own “gaming-inspired classic clogs.” 

It’s no secret that Xbox has been struggling to find ways to increase profits recently, but a pivot to a shoe collaboration with Crocs was almost definitely on nobody’s bingo cards. Xbox shared the news on Monday on their official website, including a full photoshoot of the monstrosity from every angle. The Xbox clogs are all black with green accents, with the front toe vamp area—which is normally littered with holes to attach the infamous Croc charms known as “Jibbitz”—instead decorated with buttons and joysticks in order to resemble an Xbox controller on the wearer’s feet. 

Xbox describes the clog as “the perfect shoe for couch co-op and kicking back,” and say that they will “give expert-level comfort to support your next session.” This is essentially admitting that no one should be seen in public wearing these, though the thought of seeing them in the wild is electrifying. It would be like glimpsing a cryptid. 

Are the shoes “fashionable?” Not exactly, perhaps far from it, but official gaming fashion and merch rarely is. Those in the world of video games aren’t exactly known for being stylish in the typical sense of the word, save for perhaps Hideo Kojima, who has been leaning into techwear aesthetics and collaborating with ACRONYM

Gamers are known for the “memeability” of the clothing associated with them. The green Legend of Zelda t-shirt plus cargo shorts combo is an iconic internet image. An all-black shirt with the words “I paused my game to be here” can induce immeasurable bouts of cringe. Tees bragging about being “classically trained” have spoiled the nostalgic charm of the NES controller. In the context of these camp (not in the outdoorsy sense) outfits, the Xbox clogs fit right in. 

It should be stated with seriousness, however, that there is a BDS boycott of Xbox that is still active due to Microsoft’s complicity with Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestine. It is doubtful that anyone with enough discernment to have a moral backbone over human rights violations would have the bad taste required to actually purchase these to begin with, though. The clogs are also $80 USD, for some reason. Make of that what you will.

 
