On so many levels, 2021 was a challenging year. And for entertainment fans, the year was made even more difficult by the loss of so many talented performers.

We said goodbye to award-winning actors, ground-breaking musicians, game-changing directors and far too many multi-hyphenates, all of whom made a lasting impact through their work in different arenas.

Here, The A.V. Club offers a look back at notable entertainment names who bid farewell in 2021, from Norm Macdonald to Jessica Walter, from DMX to Charlie Watts, from Michael K. Williams to Stephen Sondheim, and many others.