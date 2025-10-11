Yellowjackets is ending with its next season

It’s time to come out of the woods (and also, we guess, the post-coming-out-of-the-woods trauma) at last, as the creators of Paramount+/Showtime’s Yellowjackets have confirmed that the show’s upcoming fourth season will be its final one. Per Deadline, series creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson made the announcement on social media on Friday night, putting out a statement in which they said they’ll be bringing the show to its “twisted conclusion.”

After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we're excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season. We've always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it's our belief that our job—our responsibility—is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we're so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal—the Hive is nothing without you! We can't wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious.

Credit where it’s due: The series, about teenage girls who go all Lord Of The Flies after a plane crash—and the aftermath of those events as adults—is going out on top. The show is one of Showtime on Paramount+’s most-streamed, with viewership only increasing for its third season, which aired in spring of this year. (Showtime handed out the renewal notice for season four a month after its latest finale.) The series has already opened its writers room for the fourth, and now final, season, with the series expected to go back into production some time early in 2026. The final season will air some time later that year.