Yo: Yo Gabba Gabba! is coming back.

That’s per The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that Apple is moving forward with a revival of the beloved, musically-focused kids’ show for its Apple TV+ streaming service. The tech giant/Ted Lasso content provider has ordered 20 episodes of a revival of the show , which used music, dance, and brightly colored characters to attempt to teach children whatever the hell Muno the big red space pickle was actually supposed to be.

Details about the revived series are still extremely scant—including the question of whether Lance Robertson, a.k.a. DJ Lance Rock, will be returning as the show’s host (or in any other capacity). It’s also not clear as of yet how connected original series creators Scott Schultz and Christian Jacobs (also known as MC Bat Commander of the Aquabats) will be with the day-to-day production of the new series, which is being produced by Wildbrain, the same studio that produces The Snoopy Show for Apple.

Meanwhile, all 66 original episodes of Yo Gabba Gabba! are also being added to Apple’s streaming library, allowing kids to re-immerse themselves in the show’s Emmy-winning blend of music, dance, and Jack Black. The series ran on Nickelodeon (and later Nick Jr.) for four seasons in the late-2000s, inspiring delight in kids and critics alike for its blend of educational segments, positivity, and for the often surprising range of celebrity guest stars it managed to pull, including Elijah Wood, Questlove, Andy Samberg, and multiple appearances from the late Biz Markie, who operated the regular feature Biz’s Beat Of The Day. It also likely produced a whole generation of eventual comedy fans who had their minds blown when they watched The League and 30 Rock and realized they starred the two “Knock Knock Joke Of The Day!” guys.

No word yet when the new episodes of Yo Gabba Gabba! are likely to land at Apple.