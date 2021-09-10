Uh-oh. Don’t get furious, but Warner Bros. pushed back the release date for Mad Max prequel Furiosa by a year, according to Deadline. The film will now premiere on May 24, 2024. It was initially set to come out on June 23, 2023. Warner Bros. didn’t reveal why its debut date changed.



Advertisement

Furiosa is set to begin production in 2022, and is expected to be the biggest film ever made in Australia, with Fury Road coming in second. In this prequel, Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the titular character— originally played by Charlize Theron in Fury Road. Last year, Theron spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about director George Miller’s decision to not include her in the film, saying, “It’s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making Fury Road with him. He’s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best. Yeah, it’s a little heartbreaking, for sure.”

As The New York Times reported last year, the script for Furiosa was written even before Fury Road was filmed. Miller explained that writing the prequel was “purely a way of helping Charlize [understand the character’s backstory] and explaining it to ourselves.” Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who played Splendid in Fury Road, also told the Times that she read the script when she was cast and “it’s genius.”

In other Fury Road news, the cars from the movie are up for auction, so if you’ve ever wanted to ride Furiosa’s War Rig, it could be all yours for a very hefty price. Though if you’re reading this and you happen to be rich and are s eriously considering buying one of the vehicles, keep in mind that they wouldn’t be legal to drive and they might not even work— so they’d just be a very expensive collectible. But hey, you’d still own one of the coolest cars ever made.

