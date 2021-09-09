Good news for anyone who spends their days roaming the wastelands, searching for guzzolene and trying not to become addicted to water: The cars from Mad Max: Fury Road are up for auction, meaning you could soon be driving Furiosa’s War Rig to work or picking up the kids from school in Immortan Joe’s Gigahorse. People will roll down their windows on the freeway to yell “Witness me!” Pedestrians will do the V8 salute as you pass! Your Doof Warrior will finally have somewhere to jam, and y ou shall ride eternal, shiny and chrome!

This auction comes courtesy of Lloyds, which is offering a once-in-an-apocalypse chance to own 13 of the Fury Road vehicles, including the aforementioned War Rig and Gigahorse along with the Doof Wagon, the modified Interceptor that the War Boys stole from Max, and a handful of other assorted bad guy cars with machine guns and spikes and other dangerous modifications that are very useful when you’re trying to recapture Immortan Joe’s brides but are probably not especially helpful on a daily driver. Unfortunately, there is a catch—beyond the fact that most of these cars would definitely not fit on a road, would not be legal to drive, and may not even work after driving through the desert for the movie. The Lloyds auction is part of a tender, which means that all bids are private and you won’t know you’ve placed the winning bid until you get a call from someone asking where you’d like to have your new War Rig delivered. (Classic wasteland joke: Where does Immortan Joe park the War Rig? Wherever he wants to!)

That means that we don’t know how much any of these incredible, terrifying death mobiles will actually sell for, which takes some of the fun out of it. Maybe one of them ends up being a steal? We could justify blowing a couple grand on a Mad Max car if it means being able to ride eternal, shiny and chrome! And yes, we know we already referenced that line, but it’s a good fucking line! SHINY AND CHROME! THROUGH THE GATES OF VALHALLA! God, that movie rules.

Anyway, the auction ends on September 26, and you can find the full listings at this link. Also, Mad Max: Fury Road was just re-added to HBO Max if you, like us, suddenly feel the urge to watch it agin.