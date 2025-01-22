Robert De Niro is our last wall against cyberterrorism in new Zero Day trailer Zero Day is De Niro's first starring TV role.

With everything happening with TikTok, Instagram, and AI on our own phones right now, it’s no wonder that cybercrime has become such a hot topic on television. Apple TV+ just premiered their cyberterrorism thriller Prime Target today, and now Netflix is following up with a new trailer for Zero Day, a Robert De Niro-led miniseries in a very similar vein.

Series creator Eric Newman told Tudum that “Zero Day is about the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens to push a nation already on the precipice over the edge,” but, in De Niro’s words, “Right now, our actual world is scarier.” He’s probably right. If you want some escapism, then, here’s the trailer. (Warning: it features a Joe Rogan-esque podcaster played by Dan Stevens, but it also features Wolf Blitzer!)

Per the logline, Zero Day follows “De Niro as respected former President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyberattack that caused chaos and thousands of fatalities across the country. Disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambitions of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide. Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.”

Okay, so maybe not much escapism there, especially considering most of the plot revolves around going outside the law and arresting people off the street without a warrant. Still, De Niro said of his character’s ethos, “Don’t dodge anything. Don’t play games. Be honest about what’s going on so that the public knows what’s going on.” Never mind, that is a comforting fantasy.

Zero Day also stars Jesse Plemons, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, Matthew Modine, and Angela Bassett. All episodes premiere February 20 on Netflix.