With one, wonderful exception, the grim, oh-so-serious specter of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy still looms large over big screen Batman depictions. Last we checked, Hollywood wasn’t content with a simple, antisocial Caped Crusader tormented by the untimely deaths of his parents — he needed to do Crossfit, physically scar his captured criminals, and wander an apocalyptic hellscape dropping guttural f-bombs.

Matt Reeves’ upcoming, Robert Pattinson-led The Batman appears content to keep the Dark Knight as dour as ever, doubling down on an explicitly Zodiac Killer-inspired Riddler as this outing’s primary Rogues Gallery villain. Of course, last we saw Edward Nashton Nygma in a Batman flick, it was during a much simpler era of superhero movies, back when the world was content with Jim Carrey flailing across movie sets in a form-fitting, lime green onesie whilst roasting Bruce Wayne with schoolyard taunts.

Knowing that, it was really only a matter of time before someone recut The Batman’s trailer, replacing Paul Dano’s spooky-serious Riddler with the goofball Carrey version. And lo, that time has come:

Spliced together by comedian and filmmaker Matt Highton, our new, remixed trailer sees the Kurt Cobain-inspired (no, seriously) P attinson squaring off against a tonal opposite Riddler, which in all honesty, could have been quite a daring and entertaining creative decision on Matt Reeves part. Seeing a humorless, tormented Batman square up against a giddy, crotch-grabbing, pun-laden Riddler could have been quite a matchup.



Then again, we suppose that’s part of the eternal Dark Knight-Joker appeal... but we all know how Hollywood loves to suck the madcap fun out of that formerly absurdist character, too.

Anyway, audiences have until March 4 to take bets on whether or not Matt Reeves cuts Bruce Wayne a break for once and lets him crack a smile.

