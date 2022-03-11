Zoë Kravitz teases her SNL hosting debut this week with a promo that suggests she and musical guest Rosalía ghosted cast members Mikey Day and Chris Redd on a double date because the eternally youthful Day tried to order off the kids’ menu.



“I like mac and cheese,” Day says in the clip, before asking “Is that a crime?”



Hardly, Mr. Day—in the world of today, few things are as right and true. On the subject of justice and vengeance, Kravitz is promoting her strongly reviewed turn as Catwoman in The Batman, and her hosting could set the stage for a sketch set in Gotham City.



Takeoffs of her recent roles in Big Little Lies and Hulu’s short-lived, gender-flipped adaptation of High Fidelity might also be on the table. (Let the former come to pass, if just so we can see Chloe Fineman’s perfect Meryl Streep in an actual sketch.)

Kravitz is an SNL legacy—her dad Lenny Kravitz was a two-time musical guest, and we could have sworn her mom Lisa Bonet hosted during her Cosby Show/Different World/Angel Heart years, although this turned out to be a false memory. (On-again/off-again/on-again-as-of-press-time stepdad Jason Momoa definitely did though, in 2018, and has popped up in cameos since.)



Kravitz’s boyfriend Channing Tatum might also pop out of something somewhere—although he might have pissed Lorne Michaels off somehow, as he hasn’t been back on the show since his hosting stint circa Magic Mike in 2012.

And on the topic of potential cameos: This winter, musical guest Rosalía scored internationally with “La Fama,” featuring the reliably dramatic The Weeknd. In the video, she shanked him on the stage of a swanky supper club and left him to bleed out, to the tune of 84 million YouTube views. She may perform the two follow-up singles released last month instead, but this is an official potential spectacle attempt alert: Take a bathroom break during the first musical performance at your peril.