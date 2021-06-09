Cast members Skylar Astin, Jane Levy and Mary Steenburgen Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Consider this Zoey’s swan song. Following the finale of the second season, Peacock has passed on picking up the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for a third season, following failed negotiations to move the series from NBC to its sister streaming platform.

The Jane Levy-led series follows an intelligent computer coder in San Francisco who suddenly begins to hear the deepest thoughts and desires from those around her, expressed through song. In the second season, viewers see Zoey grieve the death of her father, take on a new job and and embark on a new relationship. The season finale left viewers with a cliffhanger, as the fan-favorite central couple reunite, with an unexpected twist.

The series also starred Alex Newell, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, Lauren Graham, and Harvey Guillén. Creators and producers hope that this is just an interlude, as Lionsgate TV continues to shop the third season around.

“In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following,” Lionsgate said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Creator Austin Winsberg shared the news on Twitter, with a call for fans to support its continuation somewhere else.

“Okay. Here we are. The news is out. NBC/Peacock have decided not to go forward with another season. We can discuss that later,” Winsberg says. “But right now I refuse to believe the show is dead. There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible.”

In addition to its dedicated fan base, the series won some awards for its first season. Earlier this year, Levy received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series. Choreographer Mandy Moore won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming in 2020 for her work on the first season.