Look, everyone knows climate change is killing us. If the extreme weather doesn’t get you, then surely the acid rain will. So w ith no end to the unnecessary destruction caused by climate change, primarily due to the deceitful and disastrous efforts by craven politicians and profit-hungry business leaders, Apple TV+ figured they might as well have the writer of Contagion extrapolate on what awaits us. Hey, Scott Z. Burns already nailed the pandemic.



What we didn’t expect was this many famous people signing up to be in Apple’s eight-part, decade-spanning global warming drama Extrapolations. Told over a 33-year time span, the series waxes theoretical on what awaits us in the not-too-distant future—namely, how much worse the e xtreme weather will get and what it will take to slow it down. Thankfully, Apple employed enough star power to run a small country. Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Adarsh Gourav, Indira Varma, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, and even more people appear in this thing.

Extrapolations — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Here’s the synopsis:

“Extrapolations” is a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives. Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?

The first three episodes of Extrapolations hit Apple TV+ on March 17, with new episodes premiering every Friday.