Mad Max: Fury Road is the fourth installment in the postapocalyptic Mad Max franchise directed by George Miller and the first sequel to star Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky. In this dystopian action film, Charlize Theron plays Furiosa, a woman who rebels against a tyrannical leader and embarks on a journey to find her homeland accompanied by several female prisoners and a drifter named Max. Mad Max: Fury Road won six Oscars and deserved even more for being one of the greatest action movies ever made. The movie has been released in several versions—including in 3D and in black-and-white—but it’s the theatrical version that will likely be available on Hulu. A prequel, Furiosa, is set to arrive in May 2024 with Anya Taylor-Joy playing the younger version of Theron’s character.