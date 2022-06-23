Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Toast [July 8]

Neil Young with Crazy Horse - Standing in the Light of Love (Official Audio from Toast)

Neil Young continues to plumb his archives with the release Toast, recorded in 2001 but shelved because Young felt it was “so sad I couldn’t put it out.” Young goes on to explain that, “The music of Toast is about a relationship. There is a time in many relationships that go bad, a time long before the break up, where it dawns on one of the people, maybe both, that it’s over. This was that time.” Curiously, the album was originally recorded after 2000’s Silver & Gold, a collection of songs which were something of a testament to the longevity of a romantic relationship. But Young went from the relatively sanguine Harvest to the downright sepulchral Time Fades Away within a year in the ’70s, so hey, life for Neil is rarely static. And if Toast is really Crazy Horse at their “pinnacle” as Young suggests, fans can expect another great one from the artist who truly is rock music personified. [John Everhart]