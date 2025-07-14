Robin Wright is a chilling boy mom in The Girlfriend teaser

At one point in the new teaser for Prime Video’s The Girlfriend, Laura (Robin Wright) asks her son, Daniel (Laurie Davidson), if his “perfect” new girlfriend reminds him of her while the two sweat it out in a sauna. She then gives him one of the most unsettling winks this writer has seen in a while. Up until then, we’re led to believe that the girlfriend, Cherry (House Of The Dragon‘s Olivia Cooke), is the likely villain of the new series. That wink, however, once again confirms something a certain subculture on TikTok has already proven time and time again: self-professed “boy moms” can be downright terrifying.

Laura never uses the vlogger-favorite term, but it’s hard not to hear it in lines such as Cherry’s assertion that Daniel is “a mommy’s boy, aren’t you?” (“Oh, sure,” he responds.) It’s safe to say that the mommy in question would not “really like her,” as Daniel optimistically suggests.

Prime Video’s official synopsis leaves the question of villainy up for debate. “Based on Michelle Frances’ novel of the same name, The Girlfriend follows Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel,” it reads. “Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective.”

The Girlfriend will tell its story over six episodes. Meet the family when all six drop on Prime Video September 10.