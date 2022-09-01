This Is The End (Available September 16)

THIS IS THE END - Official Redband Trailer - In Theaters 6/12

It’s a bit of a conundrum how a film as original, funny, wildly inappropriate, and amazing as 2013’s This Is The End isn’t way more popular. The basic premise is Jay Baruchel (playing himself, as is everyone in this star-studded film) comes to Los Angeles, a place he hates, to do some work and hang with pal Seth Rogen. In an attempt to get Baruchel to warm to the town that pays his bills, the guys go to a party in the Hollywood Hills at James Franco’s house and, while there, the biblical Rapture happens. The earth opens up, demons swallow people whole, and all hell breaks loose. Beloved actors like Michael Cera, Emma Watson, and Mindy Kaling are killed as randomly as anyone on earth—but, you know, in funny ways. The film eventually settles in to become a sort of survivor story as Rogen and Baruchel hide out alongside Danny McBride, Jonah Hill, and Craig Robinson in Franco’s house. If you’ve never seen it, you’re missing out. If you have, you’ll probably want to see it again. In a B- review of the film for The A.V. Club, A.A. Dowd wrote, “If there’s a central joke holding the movie together, it’s that it takes a literal apocalypse for these pampered entertainers to realize that (a) they’re pretty lousy people, and (b) they don’t really like each other.”