The Pee Wee Herman Show Filmed Live on Broadway

After putting some distance between himself and Pee-wee for the better part of a decade, Reubens was finally ready to revive the character in 2010. He brought the his alter-ego back to the stage in its original incarnation as The Pee-wee Herman Show. There were a few updates to the material, but for the most part it followed the previous script and kept its deviant sense of humor intact. It sold out its initial two-month run at the 7,000-seat Nokia Theater in Los Angeles (now known as the Peacock Theater) and transferred to Broadway in 2011.