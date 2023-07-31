Paul Reubens, the comic actor best known for his character Pee-Wee Herman, died on Sunday night, his reps have confirmed. Reubens had been privately battling cancer for many years before succumbing to his illness; in a final message posted to social media, he apologized for disappearing from the public eye and wrote, “I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”

Reubens’ passing was met with an outpouring of love and sympathy from friends and fans alike. Many in the comedy community shared tributes to the star, including Judd Apatow. “This is devastating news. We got to spend many years working with Paul on [Pee-wee’s Big Holiday] and got to see his genius and kindness up close,” the director commented on the announcement of Reubens’ passing on Instagram. “He made the world so happy! Some of the biggest laughs I have [ever] experienced was watching him perform live. He is irreplaceable.”

“Comedy rock star. Gave us so much gold,” Workaholics’ Anders Holm commented. “[Pee-wee’s Big Adventure] is a top 10 forever for so many different reasons. And every week when an episode of Pee Wee’s Playhouse ended with him riding off on his scooter, it was always a heartbreaker. Couldn’t wait til next Saturday. What an icon. Thanks, Paul.”

The Conners’ Sara Gilbert wrote, “paul—you were the kindest and most generous of spirit. i will never have another birthday without thinking of the pictures and videos you would send all day. you always made me feel so loved and special. i hope to be half the friend you were. you are missed. love you forever, peewee.”



“Love you so much, Paul. One in all time,” Natasha Lyonne, whose second-ever credit as an actor was to appear in several episodes of Pee-wee’s Playhouse, posted on her own social media. “Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is.”

Scroll on for more tributes to Reubens:

