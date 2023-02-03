It’s another triumph for Taylor Sheridan and the Yellowstone cinematic universe. 1923, the Dutton ancestor prequel series starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has been renewed for a second season at Paramount+. The show is currently midway through its super-successful first season, which depicts the family navigating Prohibition, drought, and the looming Great Depression.

1923 is reportedly a smash hit for the network. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series had the “most watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S. and drew in 7.4M total viewers across Paramount+ and linear previews.” Simulcast on CMT and the Paramount Network, the episode became the most-watched series premiere on cable in 2022 with 4.12 million viewers on the Paramount Network.

No doubt Paramount wants to continue cashing in on that success, but Deadline revealed in October that Sheridan had realized he needed another season to properly tell the tale of this era of Duttons. In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn, Julia Schlaepfer, and more. Both seasons are set to consist of eight episodes.

1923 is preceded (both in real life and in the Yellowstone timeline) by 1883, a one-season limited series that starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton. (Spoiler alert: 1923 reveals that the original settlers of the Yellowstone Ranch have both died.) Per that Deadline report, Sheridan is also considering additional prequel series following the family through the 1940s and 1960s.

Additional spin-offs include Bass Reeves, an 1883 offshoot about the first Black U.S. Marshal, starring David Oyelowo and Dennis Quaid. There’s also 6666, about the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. That’s on top of the main series, Yellowstone, currently in its fifth season. Plus, he’s got his other series Mayor Of Kingstown and Tulsa King, and the upcoming Land Man (starring Billy Bob Thornton) and Lioness (starring Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldaña). The sun never sets on the Sheridan empire!