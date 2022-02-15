Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan are a match made in TV drama heaven. After the success of Yellowstone on Paramount Network, and of its spin-off 1883 on the streamer, writer and director Sheridan has set multiple projects—possibly all of them falling under the “gritty” banner—on Paramount+, as announced during the company’s investor meeting today.



The news comes after last year’s Mayor Of Kingstown, led by Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, was recently picked up for season two. Sheridan is the creator, writer, producer, and director of the crime thriller, which follows Mike McLusky’s (Renner) rise to power in a town that thrives on the business of incarceration.

Sheridan’s takeover of the streaming platform begins with 1932, the next installment that continues the Duttons’ story after Yellowstone. “I chose that moment in time to peep back in because you’re seeing the children in 1883 now attempting to raise another generation at a time when the Wild West is becoming a playground for the elite from the East,” Sheridan says in a video while discussing his upcoming programs. Also, expect more of 1883, which airs its first season finale on February 27.

The director is also working on Bass Reeves, which is currently already in development. David Oyelowo leads the limited series in the titular role, a legendary lawman who became one of the greatest frontier heroes in America. Bass Reeves, who is believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory.

Reeves was the first African-American marshal to police the entire Oklahoma territory. “To look at a character like him, who got white-washed out of history, I just can’t wait to tell this story,” Oyelowo says in the announcement video below.

Sheridan is also gearing up to create and co-produce several more TV shows on Paramount+. Production will soon begin on Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia Dwight Manfredi. He is released from prison 25 years after he was unceremoniously exiled by his boss. Dwight sets up shop in Tulsa, realizing that his mob family doesn’t have his best interests at heart. Naturally, he forms his own team to establish a new criminal empire instead. Tulsa King is expected to premiere in Fall 2022.

Land Man is the upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and billionaires set in West Texas in the world of oil rigs that are reshaping the climate and the economy. Billy Bob Thornton plays the central protagonist, a crisis manager for an oil company. The show is based on a podcast of the same name.

Zoe Saldaña joins Sheridan’s previously announced thriller Lioness. She plays Joe, strong-willed station chief of the CIA’s Lioness Program tasked with training, managing, and leading female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world’s most dangerous terrorists. “This is an actual program between the CIA and Special Forces,” Sheridan says in the announcement video. “It’s a deep dive into espionage.” Nicole Kidman and Tom Brady are among his co-producer on Lioness, which begins production in summer 2022.

Let the Sheridan-verse officially commence.