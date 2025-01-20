Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford do as Duttons do and defend Dutton Ranch in 1923 trailer The Yellowstone prequel proves that the Dutton ranch was a prime property even a hundred years ago.

A Yellowstone Origin Story approaches and, with it, a plan to make “Montana a playground for the elite.” Even a century ago, the Dutton ranch was a hot property, with land buyers looking to go to war over the Western stronghold of confused politics and cowboy soap operatics. The new trailer for 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, preparing for another threat to the Dutton homestead, a problem even modern-day Duttons must deal with. Helped by a reliable stable of character actors in 10-gallon hats, the Duttons fulfill their birthright and spend another TV season protecting their land. Three years after season one and as promised by the end of what was a satisfying season of Yellowstone that no one thought was a bizarre cry for help from showrunner Taylor Sheridan, 1923 returns to the Great Plains to declare Montant for the Duttons.

Here’s the synopsis:

“A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton Ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story returns to Paramount+ on February 23.