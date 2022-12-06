“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” or so goes that song about the People’s Choice Awards. It’s that magical season when people get to choose their favorites in popular culture. And unlike the Teen Choice Awards and the MTV Movie Awards, the People’s Choice Awards is all about people choosing. Well, we suppose they’re not really the only ones doing it. The important thing is that famous people are showing up to find out who won, who lost, and who had the best looks. Tonight’s about snubs, flubs, cheers, and jeers, but it’s also about wearing fancy clothes, and the stars love wearing those fancy clothes, don’t they?

The night sky has gone dark, for all the stars are at Barker Hangar in beautiful Santa Monica, California. Tonight, Shania Twain, Ryan Reynolds, and Lizzo are going home with honorary awards, but that’s not all. Other nominees in this unwieldy night of awarding include The Batman, Grey’s Anatomy, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Mr. Beast, and just about anyone and anything else that can be reasonably labeled a part of the culture. The People’s Choice Awards umbrella is quite large, after all.



But before the show gets underway, there is the red carpet awaiting all the bright shiny faces of Tinseltown. Here are some of our favorite arrivals, looks, and funny pictures from the most important part of the night: the red carpet!