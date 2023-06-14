With the 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations just around the corner—they’ll be announced on July 12 and the show itself takes place on September 18—The A.V Club has set out to separate contenders from pretenders in some of the key races. We’re starting with the marquee category: Outstanding Drama Series.

In a year with so many great offerings to choose from, Emmy voters will be asked to make some truly difficult decisions. There may be an undisputed frontrunner in Succession, but it faces strong competition from at least three other HBO shows. Of course, never count out Netflix, which is riding high after a particularly impressive season of The Crown that centered on Princess Diana. There are also a couple of Star Wars series to consider, as well as the hugely popular Yellowstone, among others.

While the Television Academy will nominate eight shows, we’ve narrowed down this list of contenders to 15 series. There’s a lot to unpack, so let’s dive in. And look for our next breakdown of top contenders for Outstanding Comedy Series on June 21.