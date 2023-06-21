With the 2023 Primetime Emmy nominations just around the corner—they’ll be announced on July 12, and the show takes place on September 18—The A.V Club is breaking down this year’s contenders in some key races. After tackling dramas last week, we turn our attention this time to another big category: Outstanding Comedy Series.

Unlike that aforementioned dramas race, which has a couple of clear favorites, the comedy category is trickier to predict, thanks to breakout newcomers like The Bear and Poker Face, and the final seasons of established awards magnets Barry, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Ted Lasso. Plus, we’ve learned to never dismiss the ever-increasing allure of Abbott Elementary. To help narrow it all down, here are 15 promising comedies, which we’ve split into four categories: top contenders, strong possibilities, wild cards, and shows that should (but won’t) be nominated. And be sure to check back in next week, when we’ll dissect potential Outstanding Lead Actors (for both dramas and comedies) in one handy list.