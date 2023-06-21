Abbott Elementary Season 2 Trailer

Quinta Brunson struck gold with Abbott Elementary, an excellent mockumentary sitcom that was an instant hit with fans and industry insiders alike. Season one racked up some big nominations last year, including Outstanding Comedy and a Lead Actress nod for Brunson. She also won for writing the pilot, and her co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph nabbed the Supporting Actress Emmy. And since then, Abbott’s popularity and quality have only improved. So it will likely score another major nomination and might manage win. If it does, it’ll be the first network comedy since ABC’s Modern Family in 2014 to do so.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Top contender: Barry (HBO)

Top contender: Barry (HBO)

Barry Season 4 Trailer

In its final season, Barry pulled off a significant narrative pivot while remaining as tense as ever. The Television Academy has bestowed it with noms for all previous seasons—but the show has come up with zero wins. The HBO comedy has a lot going for it this time, from Bill Hader’s spectacular direction to a bunch of gut-wrenching performances. The only thing that might go against Barry’s win is how dark season four was, as voters tend to prefer an outright funnier, wholesome show like recent winners Ted Lasso and Schitt’s Creek. But you never know. Maybe Barry will end that streak.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Top contender: The Bear (FX)

Top contender: The Bear (FX)

The Bear Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

The Bear isn’t as intense as Barry, but it’s nevertheless a stressful-as-hell comedy that turned into a well-deserved sleeper hit. And its fantastic upcoming second season arrives just in time for voters to remember how good it is. The show has already nabbed other nominations for the Critics Choice and SAG Awards, so we’re guessing its first season will probably see multiple Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy. The Academy favors breakout first seasons (look to 30 Rock, Modern Family, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Ted Lasso for proof), and here’s hoping The Bear meets a similar fate.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Top contender: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Top contender: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 - Official Trailer | Prime Video

After a strong debut, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hasn’t enjoyed as much critical acclaim in recent years. Amy Sherman-Palladino’s series had its ebbs and flows, but season five bid goodbye with a surprisingly enjoyable run. Much like Barry, which used flash-forward plotting in its last season, Mrs. Maisel has scored a nomination for every outing so far, and we’re betting its final season won’t be any different—although we don’t see the show grabbing the gold in the end.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Top contender: Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Top contender: Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 | Trailer | Hulu

As delightful as season two of Only Murders In The Building was, it couldn’t maintain the momentum of its debut. Even so, the Hulu comedy has enough fans and, more importantly, the kind of high-caliber cast to sway Emmy voters. Steve Martin and Martin Short are a legacy duo, with Selena Gomez as a solid companion. The show’s lightheartedness, despite its true crime subject matter, will lead to another Emmy nomination. (And brace yourselves, for next year, when Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will join this lineup).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Top contender: Poker Face (Peacock)

Top contender: Poker Face (Peacock)

Poker Face | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Is Poker Face strictly a comedy? Not really. But that could also be said about a certain other Apple TV+ show two slides later. While this calls into question what shows should compete in these categories, what isn’t debatable is how entertaining Poker Face is. Rian Johnson’s crime series is Peacock’s breakout hit of the year, bringing the steamer effectively into the big leagues in terms of Emmys. Led by Natasha Lyonne (and aided by star-studded cameos in each outing), the show is a charmer for everyone. And its first season is about to score big.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Top contender: Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Top contender: Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Shrinking Season 1 Trailer

Shrinking has a wealth of talent and goodwill behind it. The half-hour grief comedy from Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and series star Jason Segel was an excellent get from Apple TV+ post Ted Lasso. The two shows share some creatives (Lawrence and Goldstein) and spiritual sensibilities, promoting kindness and wholesomeness even in the worst situations. It also has a great ensemble featuring none other than Harrison Ford. So we’re thinking it’s highly likely Emmy voters will include Shrinking in their Outstanding Comedy lineup.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Top contender: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Top contender: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

What’s left to say about Ted Lasso at this point? It is, of course, getting an Outstanding Comedy nomination after winning this category the past two years. Even if the third season took a nosedive (I said what I said), Ted Lasso has this one in the bag. It might not deserve a third consecutive win, but Apple TV+’s beloved comedy is probably going to get it (despite episodes crossing the hourlong mark for no goddamn reason).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Strong possibility: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Strong possibility: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs Season 2 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

Reservation Dogs aired a sublime second season last fall, so it obviously deserves any and all Emmys. FX’s coming-of-age comedy about four Native American teens is equal parts funny and poignant, capturing the essence of growing up in a small rural town and having an identity crisis. Voters better not rob it of awards recognition in favor of lesser-quality comedies ... but, um, get ready for that to happen.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Strong possibility: Wednesday (Netflix)

Strong possibility: Wednesday (Netflix)

Wednesday Season 1 ‘New York Comic-Con’ Trailer

Netflix’s Wednesday was a massive hit for the streaming platform, with apparently stellar viewership numbers and a great lead performance by Jenna Ortega. While the star dissed the material (we also, it should be noted, hated the show), Wednesday’s buzz might lead to an unexpected Emily In Paris-style nomination. But let’s just hope a TikTok viral dance moment doesn’t lead to a prestigious win.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Strong possibility: What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Strong possibility: What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

First Look at Season 4 | What We Do In The Shadows | FX

FX’s What We Do In The Shadows is an ingenious mockumentary about vampires trying to survive in the modern world. While it’s scored Outstanding Comedy nominations twice, it hasn’t walked home with a win. And it’s unlikely that last year’s fourth season will make the cut, even if it should, if only because of the stiff competition. But at least we have a fifth season to look forward to.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Wild card: The Great (Hulu)

Wild card: The Great (Hulu)

The Great Season 3 | Official Trailer | Hulu

It’s almost criminal that The Great hasn’t scored an Outstanding Comedy nomination yet. (Yes, the episodes are hourlong, but clearly that hasn’t stopped voters before.) The riotous period comedy returned for a fun, emotional third season earlier this year. It’s a bit of a wild card because it’s getting good buzz and Hoult and Fanning’s surprise acting nominations last year means the Academy is paying attention. That all might bode well for season three.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Wild card: Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Wild card: Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere Season 2 | Official Teaser | HBO

HBO’s Somebody Somewhere rightfully picked up some steam after returning for its second season this spring. Airing immediately after Succession and Barry on Sunday nights certainly didn’t hurt, but the sweet little gem of a show (starring an excellent Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller) also hit its stride this time around. So, on the off chance voters opt for it over something mainstream like Shrinking, this one might be the niche TV show that makes its way to the Emmys.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Should (but won’t) be nominated: A League Of Their Own (Prime Video)

Should (but won’t) be nominated: A League Of Their Own (Prime Video)

A League of Their Own - Official Trailer | Prime Video

In an alternate universe, Prime Video promoted and marketed one of their best shows in a much better way. It’s what A League Of Their Own deserves. Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson adapted the 1992 film for TV like a couple of pros. Season one navigates multiple lesbian love stories and queer characters, and works as an insightful sports series. It’s almost perfect in a way, but the Academy will ignore it just like its streamer did. (Prime sadly only renewed it for a shortened season two.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Should (but won’t) be nominated: The Other Two (Max)

Should (but won’t) be nominated: The Other Two (Max)

The Other Two Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max

The Other Two recently returned for a third season to take up the mantle of being the funniest show on TV. The satire is terrific; each episode must be viewed multiple times to digest the onslaught of jokes, references, and quips about pop culture. What’s more, the latest eps are unnerving in the most comical ways, with stellar performances and writing to boot. If there’s any justice, The Other Two would take home the gold. But the show is a more absurd than the straightforward Abbott Elementary, making the chances of that happening pretty low.

Advertisement

17 / 17