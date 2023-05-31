Roman Roy Confronts Lukas Matsson | Succession | Max

Culkin’s performance made it easy to forget how despicable Roman is. Time and again, Succession focused on this aspect, from him cruelly promising and ripping off that million-dollar check in the premiere to sending unwarranted dick pics to Gerri. He was funny but irritable as hell, and he was always a nightmare. But Culkin’s compelling portrayal is often a weird salve. Don’t worry; by season four’s eighth outing, the dreaded election hour, his straight-faced, no-fucks-given attitude while rooting for and making Trump with a brain Mencken (Justin Kirk) the President was another brutal reality check. Who cares if democracy is ruined? This crumbled once more when Roman pointed to his father’s coffin in the next episode, wondering if they could “get him out of there” while crying, offering another moment of brief sympathy for a grieving monster.

Yeah, Culkin will have trouble submitting only one episode for Emmy consideration, a problem shared by everyone involved in the show. Some of his strongest work arrived in the oversized finale, in which the leading trio delivered nuanced, series-best work. Culkin shined while bumming around in a palatial beach house with Kendall and Shivvy just as much as he did while later making terrible remarks about his niece and nephew, or losing his mind when he saw Gerri return to Waystar’s executive offices. He was superior when embracing the idea that everything is bullshit and they’re all nothing (both true). The crucial moment came when, after the grand fall, he was maybe ready to rise again. In the final seconds, sitting at a bar and ordering Gerri’s drink of choice, Culkin displayed relief, sadness, and uncertainty. It was finally over. And with that, so was one of Succession’s finest performances.