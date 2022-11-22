The Independent Spirit Awards unveiled this year’s nominees for films this morning. Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the nominations with eight total, including for Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Those who also earned several nominations include Todd Field’s TÁR with seven and Charlotte Wells’ debut Aftersun with five.
Under the acting categories, nominations went to Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Mia Goth (Pearl), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Cate Blanchett (TÁR), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection), Taylor Russell (Bones And All), Dale Dickey (A Love Song), Regina Hall (Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.), and Aubrey Plaza (Emily The Criminal).
This marks the first year the awards ceremony will use gender-neutral categories for all acting awards. Film Independent also recently increased the budget caps for qualifying films, raising it to $30 million instead of $22.5 million, citing an increase in production costs. The John Cassavetes Award goes to the best film made with a budget of less than $1 million.
“We’re thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender. We’re also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female,” Film Independent president Josh Welsh said at the time.
The nominations for the television portion of the Independent Spirit Awards will be announced on December 13. The official awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 4. The host has not been unveiled yet.
BEST FEATURE
Bones and All
Producers: Timothée Chalamet, Francesco Melzi d’Eril, Luca Guadagnino, David Kajganich, Lorenzo Mieli, Marco Morabito, Gabriele Moratti, Theresa Park, Peter Spears
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Producers: Daniel Kwan, Mike Larocca, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
Our Father, the Devil
Producers: Ellie Foumbi, Joseph Mastantuono
TÁR
Producers: Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
Women Talking
Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Aftersun
Director: Charlotte Wells
Producers: Mark Ceryak, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski
Emily the Criminal
Director: John Patton Ford
Producers: Tyler Davidson, Aubrey Plaza, Drew Sykes
The Inspection
Director: Elegance Bratton
Producers: Effie T. Brown, Chester Algernal Gordon
Murina
Director: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović
Producers: Danijel Pek, Rodrigo Teixeira
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Director/Producer: Jamie Dack
Producer: Leah Chen Baker
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
The African Desperate
Writer/Director/Producer: Martine Syms
Writer/Producer: Rocket Caleshu
Producer: Vic Brooks
A Love Song
Writer/Director/Producer: Max Walker-Silverman
Producers: Jesse Hope, Dan Janvey
The Cathedral
Writer/Director: Ricky D’Ambrose
Producer: Graham Swon
Holy Emy
Writer/Director: Araceli Lemos
Writer/Producer: Giulia Caruso
Producers: Mathieu Bompoint, Ki Jin Kim, Konstantinos Vassilaros
Something in the Dirt
Writer/Director/Producer: Justin Benson
Director/Producer: Aaron Moorhead
Producer: David Lawson Jr.
BEST DIRECTOR
Todd Field, TÁR
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST SCREENPLAY
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, TÁR
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, TÁR
Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Florian Hoffmeister, TÁR
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost
BEST EDITING
Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral
Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Monika Willi, TÁR
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Women Talking
Director: Sarah Polley
Casting Directors: John Buchan, Jason Knight
Ensemble Cast: Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw, August Winter
BEST DOCUMENTARY
All That Breathes
Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen
Producers: Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Director/Producer: Laura Poitras
Producers: Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
A House Made of Splinters
Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont
Producers: Monica Hellström
Midwives
Director/Producer: Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing
Producers: Mila Aung-Thwin, Ulla Lehmann, Bob Moore
Riotsville, U.S.A.
Director: Sierra Pettengill
Producers: Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Corsage
Austria/Luxembourg/France/Belgium/Italy/England
Director: Marie Kreutzer
Joyland
Pakistan/USA
Director: Saim Sadiq
Leonor Will Never Die
Philippines
Director: Martika Ramirez Escobar
Return to Seoul
South Korea/France/Belgium/Romania
Director: Davy Chou
Saint Omer
France
Director: Alice Diop
PRODUCERS AWARD
Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky
David Grove Churchill Viste
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There
Rebeca Huntt, Beba