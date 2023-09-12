Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and the rest of the A-list arrivals at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Here are some of the biggest arrivals from the stars attending the 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo (Getty Images), Doja Cat (Getty Images), Demi Lovato (Getty Images), Moon Person (Getty Images), Kyle Gordon (Getty Images)
Somehow, even after all these years, the MTV Video Music Awards are still relevant—at least in terms of it being a big event that famous people like to be seen at. Even the VMAs itself doesn’t really care about the awards anymore, which is why some are always given out before the show or aren’t given out at all, and the ones they do show are the ones with famous nominees that everyone will want to see get up onstage.

But either way, the famous people have to show up if they want to be seen at the VMAs, which is where the red carpet (or, in this case, pink carpet) comes in. Early arrivers to the 2023 Video Music Awards include Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Karol G, Saweetie, and comedian Kyle Gordon (not that we can think of any reason he would be at the VMAs, since he’s just a regular guy and not a fictional European DJ or something).

Click through to see photos of some famous people at the VMAs, and we’ll update this post as more famous people arrive.

Olivia Rodrigo

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
Saweetie

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Karol G

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV
MTV Moon Person

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV
Doja Cat

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
Kyle Gordon

Photo: ugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV
Megan Thee Stallion

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
Demi Lovato

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Stray Kids

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV
Cardi B

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
Offset

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
Tiffany Haddish

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Chanel West Coast

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Måneskin

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Kelsea Ballerini

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Fat Joe

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Shakira

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV
Bebe Rexha

Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV
Billy Porter

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)
Selena Gomez

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
Shannon Leto and Jared Leto

Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV
Jenna Raine

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV) (Getty Images)
Ashanti

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV
