After a quarter of a century, Warner Bros. Discovery decided that, yeah, that’s enough of the SAG Awards. The massive, multinational mass media conglomerate has killed their annual airings of the Screen Actors Guild Awards on TNT and TBS because, let’s be honest, it’s taking valuable ad-time away from another Big Bang Theory rerun. So the SAG Awards joins scripted television at TBS and TNT and much of the DC’s slate superhero of shows in the landfill of things Warner Bros. Discovery no longer finds profitable or worthwhile (read: too expensive compared to another nine Ghost Adventures spin-offs).

Unlike the other casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent bloodbath, the Screen Actors Guild, one of America’s most prominent entertainment unions, with more than 100,000 members, doesn’t seem phased by the announcement.

“SAG Awards is engaged in discussions with Warner Bros. Discovery as well as other networks and streamers regarding the broadcast rights to the show,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement, as reported by Variety. “While the TNT network has advised us that they do not expect to conclude a new licensing agreement with the SAG Awards prior to the expiration of the exclusive negotiating window, we are exploring multiple other options.”

“Engaging in negotiations for the broadcast of the show is not unusual and has occurred several times over the history of the SAG Awards. This is no different. These discussions will continue as they normally are done and will not be conducted in the public eye. As such, we have no further comment at this time,” the Guild added.

Per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery is “evaluating the strategy for all of the so-called ‘TNets,’” formerly known as Turner. TNets is the conglomerate’s new cute name for TBS, TNT, and truTV.



The SAG Awards have aired on TNT since 1998, with a simulcast on TBS since 2007. It wasn’t always on those networks, though. NBC originally aired the show in 1995, where it remained until the jump to TNT.

It sounds like great things are happening over Warner Bros. Discovery, assuming you love marathons of Impractical Jokers.

