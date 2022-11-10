2018’s Tambourine

Now that it’s added commercials to its offerings, Netflix is taking yet another step toward becoming cable. Announced earlier today, the company will be presenting a live comedy special from Chris Rock, using live-streaming technology. The event will take place in 2023, per Deadline.

“ Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. “We’re thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment, and we’re so honored that Chris is carrying this torch.”

Netflix produced and released Rock’s last comedy special, 2018’s Tambourine, following the comedian’s long and fruitful relationship with HBO. Over at the Home Box Office, Rock released five specials, including the classics Bring The Pain and Bigger & Blacker. However, none of these were broadcast live.



Rock does have some experience with that, too, having performed hosting duties at the Academy Awards twice before and appearing on Saturday Night Live as a cast member and host . Unfortunately, Rock’s most infamous live moment occurred just this past year, when he was assaulted on stage by Oscar-winner Will Smith. We’re unsure if readers heard about that, but if they haven’t, we suppose readers can search the word “slap” on any number of search engines to get brought up to speed.

Currently, on his Ego Death tour, Rock promised to discuss the Oscars incident on his Netflix special. “People expect me to talk about the bullshit, I’m not going to talk about it right now, I’ll get to it eventually, on Netflix,” he said.

Despite its penchant for releasing comedy specials filled with hacky jokes about transpeople, Netflix believes that comedy is the linchpin for its operation. Last year, the company hosted the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival throughout beautiful Los Angeles, California. However, Chris Rock’s show at the completed 2022 festival has yet to be announced.