Many blockbusters stand the test of time. They had us at “hello.” And frankly, my dear, we love quoting their best lines. Then there are the blockbusters nobody remembers. Most of these forgotten films benefitted from an enormous marketing push which stoked nine-figure interest, but by the time a critical mass of the moviegoing public rendered its verdict, the studio had already run home with our money. Some of these films were actually decent, but they’ve flitted away from the public consciousness, history deeming them no more than a fine way to escape the heat of a Phoenix summer day. And others have barely stood the test of the moment, much less time (Clash Of The Titans has entered the chat).

Whatever the reason, it didn’t take us long to come up with a list of 22 films that made a boatload of money but weren’t good enough or memorable enough to seep into our collective consciousness. For the record, we’re looking at full-on theatrical releases (so you’re spared Bright, The Ridiculous 6, and 6 Underground) that opened no earlier than 1990 and grossed at least $100 million (regardless of the film’s budget). So check out our alphabetical list of forgotten blockbusters and then, if history is any guide, forget them again.