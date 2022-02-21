Scattered All Over The Earth by Yoko Tawada

Scattered All Over The Earth by Yoko Tawada (trans. by Margaret Mitsutani; March 1, New Directions)

The prolific, multilingual Yoko Tawada follows up her beguiling 2018 novel, The Emissary, with another delightfully strange story of a futuristic world in decline. In Scattered All Over The Earth, Japan has all but disappeared from public memory. Hiruko, a refugee living in Denmark, teaches schoolchildren a language she’s invented, eventually drawing the attention of a linguist who helps her search for others who speak it. Scattered All Over The Earth is the first installment of a planned trilogy, and in it Tawada explores themes of not just language but also globalization and climate change. Tawada fans should also stay on the lookout for the slim short story collection, 3 Streets, which New Directions will publish in July.