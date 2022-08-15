Hank bombing (season 3, episode 6, “Hank’s Night In The Sun”)

Hank Kingsley Hosts the Larry Sanders Show

Honestly, all of these entries could be centered on Hank (Jeffrey Tambor), Larry’s (Shandling) sidekick, who has a huge ego and and sense of entitlement but, deep down, knows that he deserves none of this success—that he is, to quote Larry, “an untalented fat fuck.” Perhaps no moment captures this more than Hank’s deer-in-the-headlights look while hosting the show for a second night after subbing in (successfully—for Hank, anyway) the night before. When a joke about President Clinton doesn’t land, Hank, feeling like a big shot, calls the monologue’s writer an offensive term, eliciting gasps, and then an audience member yells out, “You suck!” and Hank freezes. Tambor’s pause here and his expression of pure, tongue-tied devastation is priceless, capturing how his character has come face to face with what he’s known all along (that he does, in fact, suck).

