Romance is murder in this exclusive first look at Prime Video's erotic thriller 56 Days The new erotic thriller from James Wan, 56 Days, shows signs of life in these exclusive, first-look photos.

It’s love at first sight for Oliver and Ciara. But less than two months later, the cops are knocking on Oliver’s door. Based on the bestseller by Catherine Ryan Howard, 56 Days (née Obsession) is an erotic thriller told across concurrent timelines, recounting a whirlwind romance and the murder investigation that ends it. The series stars Schmigadoon!‘s Dove Cameron and Orphan Black: Echoes‘ Avan Jogia as the doomed lovers, but is the decomposing body in Oliver’s apartment Ciara’s? And is he responsible for the murder? All will be revealed on the series, which we presume is shorter than 56 days long.

Here is the synopsis from Prime Video:

“In 56 Days, we meet Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body—brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed. Did he kill her? Did she kill him? Intercutting between an intense single day in the present investigation and the twisted trajectory of the young lovers’ affair in the past, the series is both a unique crime story and a riveting, sexy, psychological thriller.”

Check out the first-look images below. 56 Days premieres February 18, 2026.