Anyone who’ s been to a major sports event knows: the fans are more than half the fun. But few groups of fans are iconic enough to warrant portrayals from Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, and Sally Field, as the real-life foursome who inspired Paramount’s new film 80 For Brady is . In the film’s first trailer, the all-star crew brings glamo r to arguably non-glamorous roles: suburban Patriots fans.

80 FOR BRADY | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

Based on a true story, 80 For Brady follows four best friends in their 80s who share a true love for the New England Patriots and the team’s golden goose, Tom Brady. The gals come together around the television to support their favorite “beautiful man”— although Fonda’s character digresses from Brady loyalty with her hobby of writing Rob Gronkowski erotica. (She exasperatedly defends the project as “very sexy fanfiction.)

But when the opportunity arises to see Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl, the ladies can’t resist. After all, as Tomlin’s character notes, this could be the 40-year-0ld Brady’s last time on the great stage— he may as well be, well, 80. As Tom’s nearing retirement makes them question their own mortality, it’s clear the time for a big road trip hath come.

From here, a wild ride involving bedazzled jerseys, coat-room hookups, and moonlighting as cheerleaders ensues. Oh, and there’s a scene where the girls accidentally ingest hallucinogenic drugs at a cocktail party and Rita Moreno’s character starts to believe she’s Guy Fieri. Standard sporting fare!

Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, and Harry Hamlin also star in the comedy— and yes, Tom Brady produced (he also plays himself ). 80 For Brady will hit theaters on February 3, 2023.