Also 2022: Queen Elizabeth II dies

England’s longest-reigning monarch ended her record-setting run on September 8, 2022, sending a nation into mourning (and the writers of The Crown into emergency planning mode). While many of the entries on this list serve to remind us of the sheer magnitude of the gap between Avatar films, the Queen’s death has the opposite effect: 13 years might seem like a long time when you’re making movies, but it’s a drop in the bucket compared to 70 years of royal continuity. Sadly, a cursory Google search for “Did Queen Elizabeth like Avatar the movie not the cartoon” coughed up zero hits, but it’s not impossible to imagine: According to actor Brian Blessed (who was awarded the OBE by the Queen in 2016), she was apparently a huge fan of his ’80s sci-fi cheese-fest Flash Gordon, so the idea of her sitting back with some popcorn for a trip to Pandora isn’t entirely out of the question. [William Hughes]