Westeros has never looked less dour than in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms teaser

While A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is set 100 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, its first teaser brings some welcome change to Westeros. Until now, all we’ve known of the on-screen Game Of Thrones universe are the sweeping, epic tales of its original series and prequel spin-off House Of The Dragon. There is still a bunch of new characters (some with either the familiar Targaryen blonde tresses or Baratheon antler crown) thrown at us here, but it’s clear that the series is primarily concerned with only two: Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

Further differentiating the new series from what came before, the half-hour (!) drama appears to be a more cut-and-dry—and, dare we say, somewhat lighthearted—hero’s journey than the complicated, interwoven tales of Jon, Arya, and the rest of the original gang. It’s also refreshing to spend so much time with a character who doesn’t seem to have any aspirations of sitting on the throne or holding any real power at all; he just wants to be taken seriously. “A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” the series’ logline reads. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

The show, which is based on George R.R. Martin’s Tales Of Dunk And Egg novellas, was co-created by Martin and showrunner Ira Parker. The six-episode season premieres January 18 on HBO and HBO Max.