After already getting canceled and then miraculously revived once, former NBC sitcom (then a Peacock sitcom) A.P. Bio has been canceled for a second time. Barring an even more miraculous revival, the show will not be getting a fifth season of revenge missions, Toledo shenanigans, and a group of students who will never, ever, ever learn anything about biology. Series creator Mike O’Brien tweeted about the news today (via Deadline), saying he’s “mostly” feeling “grateful right now.”

He thanks the fans who stuck with the show in its journey from regular TV to streaming TV and says that it’s been “one of the best experiences” of his life because of the “hundreds of hilarious, hard-working, positive people that were involved.” Peacock, meanwhile, released a statement saying it was “honored” to give the show two additional seasons after it was canceled by NBC, as if it couldn’t have also given it more seasons.

The series starred Glenn Howerton from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia as a Harvard-educated philosopher who loses out on his dream job to his rival, forcing him to move into his dead mom’s apartment and get a job teaching high school students—but, in reality, he just uses them to enact various overly complicated schemes. A.P. Bio also starred Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Mary Sohn, Lyric Lewis, Jean Villepique, and an array of young actors who were all fantastic.

Speaking of, ending A.P. Bio doesn’t need to mean the end of the A.P. Bio cinematic universe. Can we get a spin-off about Allisyn Snyder’s Heather now, please? Or something about the various students who gradually disappeared as the seasons went on? Or maybe the kids all pack up and move to Philadelphia for a crossover episode ? Hell, we’d take some bullshit about Marcus over the idea of never seeing the A.P. Bio students again.