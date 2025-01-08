Meet the Forty Elephants gang in brand new look at Steven Knight's A Thousand Blows The 6-episode season premieres February 21 on Hulu.

If you’ve been missing the gorgeous ladies of wrestling (a.k.a. GLOW), why not take a trip back in time to hang with the Forty Elephants gang, the underground boxing ring from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s new show, A Thousand Blows. These characters have nothing to do with our friends from Peaky Blinders (although that movie is still happening), but they are based on some real fighters.

“Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene,” a series synopsis reads. “As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.”

A brand new set of first-look images introduces the intrepid members of the Forty Elephants gang, Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), Eliza Moody (Hannah Walters), Alice Diamond (Darci Shaw), Verity Ross (Nadia Albina), Esme Long (Morgan Hilaire), Belle Downer (Jemma Carlton), Anne Glover (Caoilfhionn Dunne). Further images also introduce Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow, Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson, Francis Lovehall as Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin as Mr. Lao, Daniel Mays as William ‘Punch’ Lewis, and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson.

Knight also has a full plate with his upcoming Netflix series House Of Guinness (although his Star Wars film is no longer happening). For now, you can tune into A Thousand Blows starting February 21 on Hulu and Disney+.